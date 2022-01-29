JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

