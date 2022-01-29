JSF Financial LLC Acquires 1,686 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.