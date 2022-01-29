JSF Financial LLC Acquires 6,920 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

