JSF Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,022,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 140,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

