JSF Financial LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,745,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,801.56 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2,806.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.