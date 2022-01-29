JSF Financial LLC Purchases 9,178 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

