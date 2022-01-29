JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $443,724.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $443,724.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

