Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.