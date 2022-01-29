JUST (JST) Market Cap Achieves $313.26 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $313.26 million and $90.02 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

