JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Cap of $211,302.27

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $211,302.27 and approximately $965.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.