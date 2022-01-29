Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,745.09

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,745.09 ($23.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,430 ($19.29). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,456 ($19.64), with a volume of 184,612 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.67) to GBX 2,100 ($28.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.81) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,805.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.34) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($337,458.99).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.