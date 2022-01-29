Kalata Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Kalata has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $22,975.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.93 or 0.06766311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,604.24 or 0.99901299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

