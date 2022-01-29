Kalmar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190,922.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $190,922.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,918 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

