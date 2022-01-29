Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Kaman worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 896,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $39.84 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

