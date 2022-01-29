Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of Kaman worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $39.84 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

