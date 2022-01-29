Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $64,450.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kambria has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kambria alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,029.85 or 0.99968116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00251982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00164342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00321252 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Kambria Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

