Karbo One Day Volume Hits $46.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,336,801 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

