Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KARO stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

