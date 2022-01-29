Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Katalyo has a market cap of $520,015.43 and approximately $58.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.22 or 0.06786191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.48 or 0.99687141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

