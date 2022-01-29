Kava Hits Market Capitalization of $483.62 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $483.62 million and $48.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00008448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00188717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00380270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,768,045 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.