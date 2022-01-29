Kava.io Hits Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00188275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00383793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.