Kava.io Market Capitalization Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00188275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00383793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

