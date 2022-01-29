KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 29,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,172. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

