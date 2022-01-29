KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.94

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.94 and traded as low as $84.00. KBC Group shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 707 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.