Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $974,124.58

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $974,124.58 and approximately $104,355.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

