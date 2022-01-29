KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of KE by 182.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KE by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 264,838 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KE by 281.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get KE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

KE stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.