Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.