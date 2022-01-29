Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.70

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.70 and traded as low as C$14.50. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 8,955 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.15%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

