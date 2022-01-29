Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 203,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Kemper has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

