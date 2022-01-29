Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 365,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,186. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

