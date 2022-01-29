Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.22. Keppel shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1,321 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

