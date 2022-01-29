KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 8,776,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

