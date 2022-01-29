KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,927.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $96,927.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

