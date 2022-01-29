Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

