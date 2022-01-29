Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.43 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

