Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Increased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5,691.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

