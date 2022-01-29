Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,901 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after buying an additional 191,624 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.