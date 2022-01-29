Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $71,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

