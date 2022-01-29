Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $35.91 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,628,375,828 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

