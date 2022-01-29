Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $53.20 million and $2.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00470047 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

