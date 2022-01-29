Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,959.09 and approximately $34.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 160.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

