Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

