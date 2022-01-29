Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

KHTRF opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

