Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of KBSTF stock remained flat at $$4.84 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.
About Kobe Steel
