Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KHOLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.
Koç Holding AS Company Profile
