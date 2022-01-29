Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KHOLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.