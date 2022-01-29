Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $655,707.00

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $655,707.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00252873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00079260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00111503 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,006,623 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

