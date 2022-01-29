Konomi Network Market Cap Hits $5.97 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $469,632.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00108414 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

