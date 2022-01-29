KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.58. 4,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.