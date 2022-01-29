KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $35,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $34.09 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

