Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.10% of Kraton worth $221,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $38,810,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 141.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 295,175 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 81.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 158,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.33 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

